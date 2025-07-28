Poor earnings triggered massive selling, but the analyst believes that the worst may be over for now. Technical indicators point to potential selling pressure exhaustion

Last week, shares of FMCG giant Colgate-Palmolive experienced selling pressure after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.

Colgate-Palmolive stock shed more than 6.6% after Q1FY26 results missed estimates across the board, with revenue falling 4.2% to ₹1,434 crore and net profit declining 12% to ₹321 crore. EBITDA dropped 11% to ₹453 crore, while margins also narrowed. Management cited tough operating conditions and expects a gradual recovery in the second half of FY26.

On the technical charts, the stock is showing clear signs of being oversold, noted SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai.

On July 24 and 25, candlesticks closed entirely below the lower Bollinger Band, a signal that typically indicates excessive selling. Supporting this view, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 22.4 on July 25, placing the stock deep in oversold territory, Bajpai said.

However, such conditions often precede a short-term bounce as selling pressure begins to exhaust, the analyst added.

The stock closed down 1.93% at ₹2,215.90 on Friday, but is currently trading 0.9% higher at ₹2,235.20.

If a sustained rebound does materialize, the next technical hurdle lies near the 20-day moving average at ₹2,388. Bajpai said. This level may act as a resistance zone, especially since the stock is currently trading below it, suggesting that any initial recovery could be capped.

Overall, the setup suggests a potential short-term uptick, driven by oversold signals on both the Bollinger Bands and the RSI, the analyst said. However, for a more sustained recovery and shift in sentiment, the stock must reclaim and hold above its 20-day moving average.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’, amid 'high' message volumes. It was ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

Colgate-Palmolive's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:52 a.m. IST on July 28 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has lost nearly 17% of its value.

