CoinRoutes clients can now push orders straight into Uniswap liquidity without leaving their normal trading workflow.

CoinRoutes just wired the Uniswap (UNI) Trading API into its execution stack and basically handed hedge funds a DeFi button. Traders already routing orders through CoinRoutes’ algos can now stay on the same screen and hit Uniswap and UniswapX liquidity without touching a wallet or reading a white paper.

On-chain swaps, v3 concentrated liquidity, and cross-chain fills now sit beside traditional venues, with the usual analytics and transaction-cost analysis baked in. The API reaches fourteen chains, from Ethereum and Solana to newer outliers like Blast and World Chain, so one click scans thousands of tokens and bridges.

Uniswap’s three-trillion-dollar track record and zero hacks soothe risk committees that still flinch at the word “DEX.”

Price matters more than memes. CoinRoutes quotes a 4.6-basis-point improvement versus leading aggregators; pocket change to retail, real money when you push nine-figure blocks. That saving can fund a fresh Bloomberg terminal every week.

Operationally the flow is tidy: the desk books a ticket, CoinRoutes wraps it, UniswapX settles on chain, and the back office gets a CSV for compliance. No seed phrases to forget, no KYC gaps, auditors stay happy. The move mirrors Fireblocks, Talos, and Anchorage, yet CoinRoutes brings its own smart-order router and a client list that thinks MetaMask is a sci-fi mask.

Strategically it unlocks sticky volume for DeFi. Liquidity deepens, spreads tighten, and Uniswap gains extra fees from traders who previously lived on dark pools. It also dents the “DeFi is retail” stereotype; now the same engine that slices TradFi orders can drip them into liquidity pools with minimal market impact.

For institutions flirting with on-chain execution, this is the plumbing that turns curiosity into tickets. CoinRoutes just made Uniswap another row on the blotter. The only unknown: how long before every other trading platform decides to flip the same switch.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<