Coinbase announced BNB will be supported on its exchange, joining Robinhood’s listing earlier Wednesday.

COIN and HOOD stocks fell more than 7% in midday trade amid broader weakness in the market despite differing retail sentiment trends.

BNB’s integration into Coinbase and Robinhood aligns with ongoing regulatory clarity and crypto-friendly initiatives under the Trump administration.

Shortly after Robinhood (HOOD) listed BNB on its platform, Coinbase (COIN) said on Wednesday that it plans to list the Binance Coin (BNB) on its exchange.

COIN’s stock fell more than 7% in midday trade amid weakness in the broader market, with retail sentiment trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, HOOD’s stock also slipped more than 7% but retail sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Robinhood And Coinbase Add Binance Coin To Their Platforms

Coinbase confirmed that it will support BNB on the BNB Smart Chain network. The exchange said trading for the BNB-USD pair will commence once liquidity requirements are met. It indicated that support will be available in regions where trading is permitted.

Earlier Wednesday, Robinhood made BNB available to its users, marking the token’s first listing on a major U.S. trading platform that day. The move positions Robinhood alongside Coinbase in providing additional trading options for U.S.-based retail investors seeking exposure to BNB and related DeFi projects amid the crypto-friendly regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Expansion Of BNB Chain Tokens

The listings come amid broader expansion of Binance Chain assets. Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao stated earlier this month, after Coinbase added BNB to its roadmap for listing, advocating for the exchange to list additional BNB Chain projects.

