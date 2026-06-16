According to a Bloomberg report, a Centene spokesperson confirmed the company is offering voluntary buyouts to most staff as part of a cost-cutting effort.

The report stated that layoffs could follow if the number of employees accepting the buyouts falls short of internal goals.

Centene has faced pressure from lower enrollment in government-sponsored health programs in recent periods.

Centene reported a 6% drop in total health plan membership in the first quarter of 2026, bringing the total to 26.27 million members as of March 31.

Shares of Centene Corp. (CNC) tumbled nearly 4% on Monday following reports that the St. Louis-based health insurer would offer buyouts to most of its around 61,000 employees amid a steep drop in health plan membership over the past year.

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According to a Bloomberg report, a Centene spokesperson confirmed the company is offering voluntary buyouts to most staff as part of a cost-cutting effort triggered by significant membership losses in its health insurance plans. No additional details on the scale of potential layoffs or the timeline for the buyout offers were provided in the report.

The stock is now on track for its worst day since March, if losses hold.

Layoffs To Follow?

The company had 61,000 employees in the first quarter. The spokesperson did not disclose specific targets for workforce reduction or expected cost savings.

However, the report noted that layoffs could follow if the number of employees accepting the buyouts falls short of internal goals.

Centene’s Membership Slump

Centene, one of the largest providers of Medicaid managed care in the United States, has faced pressure from lower enrollment in government-sponsored health programs in recent periods.

Centene reported a 6% drop in total health plan membership in the first quarter of 2026, bringing the total to 26.27 million members as of March 31. The biggest decline was in its Marketplace segment, which fell 36% — losing more than 2 million members — to 3.58 million. Medicaid membership declined more modestly by 4.1% to 12.43 million.

Centene raised its full-year 2026 outlook after delivering stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. The company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to exceed $3.40, with total revenues projected to range between $187.5 billion and $191.5 billion.

On membership, Centene anticipates only modest further attrition in its Marketplace business for the rest of the year. Management said it expects to end 2026 with a little over 3 million Marketplace members, down from 3.58 million at the end of March.

How Did CNC Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CNC stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, seven of the 20 analysts covering CNC stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 12 rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates it ‘Sell.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $61.35, representing a potential downside of about 6% from the stock’s last closing price.

CNC stock has gained 51% this year.

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