Comcast expects no turnaround in broadband subscriber erosion for the third quarter.

Comcast cites aggressive price wars in the broadband market.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong criticized rival internet plans priced at $30 to $40 monthly for gigabit speeds, calling them financially non-viable.

Regional economic pressures, including volatile gas prices and expensive airfare, continue to weigh down operations at the company’s Orlando theme parks.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) stock fell sharply on Wednesday after Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong told investors that broadband customer attrition shows no signs of easing in the third quarter.

Armstrong pointed to deep discounts from telecommunications rivals as the primary driver of high subscriber turnover.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investor event, Armstrong highlighted that competing providers are marketing 1-gigabit-per-second internet tiers for $30 to $40 per month. He labeled these reduced rates as economically unviable for long-term network investment, stating the price structure is "not a rational price point", as reported by Bloomberg.

Comcast stock fell 6.3% to its worst single-day drop since July. The broader industry felt the strain, with competitor Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) slipping 7.8%.

Escalating Telecom Price Wars

The cable and telecommunications sector remains locked in intense promotional battles. Companies are increasingly pairing home broadband with mobile plans to acquire and retain subscribers.

For instance, Optimum Communications Inc. promotes a 1-gigabit fiber service starting at $25 per month in select regions, including New York; Verizon Communications Inc. offers base Fios packages from $30 monthly, though gigabit-speed tiers cost $80, while Comcast Corp. advertises its Xfinity gigabit package at $50 per month.

Broadband And Park Outlook

The Philadelphia-based media giant, which previously revealed plans to separate its media assets from its connectivity divisions, continues to face headwinds from declining cable television and home internet sign-ups.

Despite the short-term drop in internet users, Armstrong projects minor full-year gains in broadband trends alongside "modest" growth in third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Outside of telecom services, Comcast reported an ongoing slowdown at its Orlando theme parks, extending momentum from the previous quarter. Management attributed the drop to broader macroeconomic strains impacting consumer travel budgets, specifically fluctuating fuel costs and elevated airfares.

CMCSA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

CMCSA stock has lost 17% year-to-date.

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