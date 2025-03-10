Cleveland-Cliffs, Gold Resource, American Battery, Kinross Gold, Vale: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

Read Full Article

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (167% Jump In Message Volume)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. witnessed a surge in retail interest last week as President Donald Trump’s tariff plans are expected to have a noticeable impact on the domestic steel industry in the U.S.

One user opined that if demand from the defense sector rises in case the government pursues its goals, the steel industry stands to reap its benefits quite handsomely.

The Secretary of State Commerce, Howard Lutnick, also underscored that the U.S. government is sticking to its steel and aluminum tariff timeline.

Amid volatility, Cleveland-Cliffs stock is up 4% year-to-date (YTD).

Gold Resource Corp. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Gold Resource Corp. reported an 18% cost reduction at its Don David Gold Mine, and if bullion prices continue to rise, the company stands to reap the rewards.

However, analysts at H.C. Wainwright trimmed their price target for the stock to $1.25 from $1.75 citing the company’s latest S-K 1300 technical update.

Gold Resource’s stock has rallied more than 127% YTD.

American Battery Technology Co. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

American Battery Technology Co. saw retail interest double over the past week on Stocktwits, with users talking about the impact of lithium prices on the company’s topline.

Some users are worried about the company’s cash on hand and its cash burn rate.

American Battery stock has lost nearly 59% of its value YTD.

Kinross Gold Corp. (50% Jump In Message Volume)

Kinross Gold had a robust 2024, with its stock more than doubling on the back of record cash flows and hitting production targets while managing costs.

The company’s CEO Paul Rollinson sounded optimistic in an interview with Kitco about the company’s performance in 2025, noting that it has the “wind in our sails” after repayment of $1 billion debt.

Kinross Gold’s stock has rallied over 20% YTD.

Vale SA (50% Jump In Message Volume)

Vale SA has had a rough 2024, with the stock falling more than 23% over the past year.

Despite a hefty $694 million loss in the fourth quarter, the company’s stock has been on an uptrend this year after the company announced fresh dividends and buyback to boost investor sentiment.

Retail investors on Stocktwits highlighted that Vale’s market capitalization is currently lower than its enterprise value, implying that it could be a good bargain for value investors.

Vale’s stock has gained nearly 12% YTD.

