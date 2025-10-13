Biswarup Chatterjee, Citi’s global head of partnerships and innovation in the services business, told CNBC that the bank has been developing the service for the past two to three years and is making steady progress toward its launch.

Citi (C) plans to roll out a crypto custody service in 2026, aiming to offer institutional clients a fully regulated platform for digital assets.

Citi’s stock gained as much as 1.8% in pre-market trade on Monday, with retail sentiment around the banking giant surging to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

“We have various kinds of explorations, and we’re hoping that in the next few quarters, we can come to market with a credible custody solution that we can offer to our asset managers and other clients,” Biswarup Chatterjee, Citi’s global head of partnerships and innovation in the services business, told CNBC. He added that the bank has been developing the service for the last two to three years and is making steady progress toward launching it.

