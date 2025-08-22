The analyst said that Cipla could head toward ₹1,700–₹1,750 in the coming weeks if momentum holds.

Cipla shares broke out above ₹1,580–₹1,590 on strong volumes, with technical indicators signaling further gains.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said bullish candles on the daily chart are supported by moving averages turning upward.

He noted that the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (Parabolic SAR) indicator has turned positive, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed above the signal line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 66 still leaves room for upside.

Pal placed short-term support at ₹1,540 and resistance at ₹1,620–₹1,650, adding that the stock could move towards ₹1,700–₹1,750 in the coming weeks if momentum continues.

Strong Fundamentals

Pal said Cipla remains one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies with a solid domestic and export base.

Cipla posted solid first-quarter growth in North America and the domestic market, with respiratory, oncology and chronic therapies driving its pipeline forward. The company’s finances also look healthy, backed by low debt and steady cash generation.

At the company level, Pal cited multiple USFDA approvals, strong traction in the inhaler portfolio in Europe and the U.S., and management’s guidance for double-digit growth in FY26.

Sector Tailwinds And Future Outlook

According to Pal, the pharma sector is benefiting from rising global healthcare spending and a weak rupee that favors exporters like Cipla.

Demand for specialty medicines and generics in international markets is also supportive. He highlighted USFDA inspection updates, new drug launches in the U.S. and India, and Cipla’s Q2 FY26 results in October as near-term triggers.

The recent stock surge was driven by market buzz on a positive USFDA approval, fresh institutional buying, and momentum after the breakout.

Looking ahead, Cipla could test ₹1,700–₹1,750 in the near term, with a medium-term target of ₹1,850+, while strong support has shifted to ₹1,500–₹1,520.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Cipla’s stock has risen nearly 4% so far in 2025.

Cipla's stock has risen nearly 4% so far in 2025.