The transaction adds a substantial base of recurring revenue from major entertainment companies to Cineverse's Matchpoint platform, the company said in a statement. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

Financial Implications Of Deal

Cineverse expects Giant Worldwide to contribute pro forma revenue of $15 million-17 million and pro forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.5 million-$4 million in fiscal year 2027. Within the first year the company anticipates approximately $2.5 million in additional annualized synergies through integration with Matchpoint.

"We are immediately adding a significant base of prestigious Hollywood studio relationships by combining Giant Worldwide's long-standing client relationships with Matchpoint's advanced AI-native infrastructure,” said Tony Huidor, President of Technology and Chief Product Officer at Cineverse.

Cineverse on Tuesday announced that streaming rights to The Toxic Avenger have been acquired by Hulu. The film's Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) premiere will be on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around CNVS trended in the ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said that 2026 is the year for Cineverse to show progress in all verticals, adding that ‘the pieces are there’. “The discount exists because management hasn’t executed yet,” they wrote.

Another user said that Cineverse is quietly assembling the distribution and monetization stack required to operate as a scalable media platform. The user further added that Giant Worldwide fits that strategy perfectly.

Shares of Cineverse have fallen more than 42% over the past year.

