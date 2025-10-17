The analyst said the stock is still facing resistance near its downward trendline and needs a clear breakout backed by volume to confirm a sustained uptrend.

Shares of CIE Automotive India gained nearly 3% on Friday after the auto components maker posted a steady rise in profit and revenue for the September quarter, suggesting continued operational strength despite some cost pressure.

Earnings Review

The company reported a net profit of ₹214 crore for the quarter ended September, up 9.6% from ₹195 crore a year earlier. Revenue grew 11% to ₹2,371.8 crore, while operating profit rose 7.6% to ₹355 crore.

Margins slipped slightly to 15% from 15.5% last year, reflecting higher input costs even as demand held up.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel said CIE Automotive India continues to show healthy financial performance, though the stock’s chart still hasn’t confirmed a clear uptrend.

He noted that the shares had been in a downtrend since mid-2024 but started to find support around April this year as buyers gradually stepped in. While that helped stabilize prices, the stock hasn’t broken out decisively yet.

According to Chandel, the shares remain below a key downward trendline that has acted as resistance for months. He pointed out that the stock briefly attempted to move above this level during the latest session but failed to sustain it, suggesting that selling pressure remains.

He added that the stock is trading above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), but said investors should wait for a confirmed breakout backed by strong volumes before taking fresh positions. For now, he believes patience will pay off more than chasing early gains.

What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

CIE Automotive’s stock has declined 10% so far in 2025.

