China Liberal Stock Rallies After Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings ($CLEU) have rallied in the past week, reaching a six-month high on Wednesday just days after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq, igniting retail chatter.

The company’s stock rose 13% on Wednesday with brisk trading activity in the after-hours session.

China Liberal provides technological consulting services for smart campus solutions and other educational services.



In a statement, the company said it received written notification from Nasdaq dated January 10 informing the matter of any non-compliance was now closed. The company had until February 17 to meet the minimum price requirements and regain compliance. The closing bid price for Nasdaq compliance must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.



Sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’. While message volumes rose to ‘extremely high’ compared to ‘normal.’

CLEU sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 23 as of 4:30 am ET

Among the consumer discretionary stocks on the Stocktwits platform, China Liberal saw the highest volume of messages over the past week.

Beijing-based China Liberal helps Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management systems, helping them set up a "smart campus."

In late December the company’s stock jumped after it effected a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.



China Liberal stock is up 38% year-to-date.



