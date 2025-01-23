China Liberal Stock Rallies After Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Chatter Spikes

China Liberal Stock Rallies After Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Chatter Spikes
Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings ($CLEU) have rallied in the past week, reaching a six-month high on Wednesday just days after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq, igniting retail chatter.

The company’s stock rose 13% on Wednesday with brisk trading activity in the after-hours session.

China Liberal provides technological consulting services for smart campus solutions and other educational services.

In a statement, the company said it received written notification from Nasdaq dated January 10 informing the matter of any non-compliance was now closed. The company had until February 17 to meet the minimum price requirements and regain compliance. The closing bid price for Nasdaq compliance must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

Sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’. While message volumes rose to ‘extremely high’ compared to ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-01-23 at 2.14.46 PM.png CLEU sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 23 as of 4:30 am ET

Among the consumer discretionary stocks on the Stocktwits platform, China Liberal saw the highest volume of messages over the past week.

Beijing-based China Liberal helps Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management systems, helping them set up a "smart campus."

In late December the company’s stock jumped after it effected a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

China Liberal stock is up 38% year-to-date.

