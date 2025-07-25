Speaking at the Global Quantum Forum in Chicago, Commonwealth Edison CEO Gil Quiniones called for modifications to power tariffs to ensure utility companies can collect higher deposits from data center operators.

Gil Quiniones, CEO of Commonwealth Edison, on Friday called for new rules to make sure the surge in power demand due to artificial intelligence (AI) does not result in higher energy costs for the average consumer.

Commonwealth Edison, an Exelon Corp. (EXC) company, is Chicago’s biggest energy supplier. Speaking at the Global Quantum Forum in Chicago, Quiniones called for modifications to power tariffs to ensure utility companies can collect higher deposits from data center operators, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“What really needs to happen is to make sure that we’re not shifting costs due to data centers powered by AI to all the other customers,” he said.

Data centers have been among the key pillars of the ongoing AI revolution – Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang previously said data centers would transform into “AI factories” to power this revolution. Overall, he believes data center buildouts will hit the $1 trillion mark by 2028.

EXC’s stock is up 16% year-to-date and 20% over the past 12 months. Stocktwits data indicates that retail sentiment surrounding the shares was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<