According to a Reuters report, the Chicago Fed combined government and private data to provide policymakers with faster-moving updates to the unemployment data.

The Chicago Federal Reserve reportedly stated on Tuesday that the unemployment rate in September is estimated to be at 4.3%, remaining unchanged from August.

According to a Reuters report, the Chicago Fed combined government and private data to provide policymakers with faster-moving updates to a gauge that is key to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

