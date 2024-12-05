ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer

Some retail users speculated CharePoint’s latest print could lead to analyst upgrades, while others saw more upside to the stock.

ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. surged more than 10% in pre-market trading on Thursday, reaching levels last seen a month ago, as the electric-vehicle charging company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results. 

The company reported a narrower net loss of $77.6 million, significantly better than the $158.2 million loss reported in the same quarter last year.

ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was $99.6 million, down 10% from $110.3 million a year ago but exceeding the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Subscription revenue rose 19% to $36.4 million. 

Despite these positives, the adjusted loss of $0.18 per share came in wider than the expected $0.09 per share loss.

The company maintained a cautious outlook for the fourth quarter, forecasting revenue between $95 million and $105 million, in line with the consensus estimate of $101.02 million. 

"We are encouraged by record EV sales in the industry, and we continue to see network utilization driving the need for more charging infrastructure," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. 

"Our third-quarter results exceeded our expectations, and demonstrate that our strategy, focus on operational excellence, and rigorous cash management are translating to tangible results."

CHPT sentiment and message volume Dec 5.png CHPT sentiment and message volume Dec 5 pre-market as of 7:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ChargePoint flipped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ early on Thursday as message volume surged. 

Some users speculated that the results could lead to analyst upgrades, while others expressed optimism about the stock’s long-term prospects, with one commenter predicting it could hit $10 by the end of 2025.

The broader EV market saw record growth in the third quarter, with 346,408 EVs sold in the U.S., representing an 11% increase from a year earlier and 8.9% of all car sales, according to automotive research firm Kelley Blue Book. 

Incentives, bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, played a key role in boosting EV adoption, with discounts making up 12% of the average EV transaction price compared to 7% for new cars overall. 

However, the growth rate in EV sales has slowed, and President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to dismantle policies supporting EV adoption has introduced uncertainty into the sector. 

A study for the National Bureau of Economic Research by Duke University researchers estimated that eliminating federal EV tax credits could reduce U.S. EV sales by as much as 27%.

Last month, Needham downgraded ChargePoint to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’, citing concerns over the company’s slower revenue growth and the delay in achieving adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability. 

The brokerage also noted that uncertainty around EV policy under the incoming administration could delay sector tailwinds.

ChargePoint’s stock remains down over 43% year-to-date, reflecting the broader challenges faced by the EV industry despite the company’s recent progress.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

nCino’s Gloomy Guidance Drags Stock To Nearly 2-Month Low Despite Q3 Beat, But Retail Keeps Hopes Up

nCino’s Gloomy Guidance Drags Stock To Nearly 2-Month Low Despite Q3 Beat, But Retail Keeps Hopes Up

SentinelOne Stock Plummets Following Q3 Bottom-Line Miss But Retail Positive

SentinelOne Stock Plummets Following Q3 Bottom-Line Miss But Retail Positive

MARA Seals $850M Convertible Offering As Bitcoin Blazes Past $100K: Retail Opinions Are Split

MARA Seals $850M Convertible Offering As Bitcoin Blazes Past $100K: Retail Opinions Are Split

KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap

KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap

Coupang Stock Drops Over 5% Amid Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Retail Turns Cautious

Coupang Stock Drops Over 5% Amid Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Retail Turns Cautious

Recent Stories

No DA hike as demanded: Finance department releases new circular on LTC for West Bengal employees AJR

No DA hike as demanded: Finance department releases new circular on LTC for West Bengal employees

Gita Bhavan to Isha Foundation : 7 ashrams with free food and stay dmn

Gita Bhavan to Isha Foundation : 7 ashrams with free food and stay

Lakshmir Bhandar update: Correct this mistake to claim Lakshmi's treasure AJR

Lakshmir Bhandar update: Correct this mistake to claim Lakshmi's treasure

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason dmn

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason dmn

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon