Hackers clipped Cetus (CETUS) at the knees. Everyone braced for a meltdown. Turns out, Cetus was down but not dead. The largest DEX on Sui has officially made a comeback, at least partially, and you can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from stakers, traders, and the usual DeFi gawkers.

Cetus reactivated its aggregator, which means you can swap tokens and tap into the Sui ecosystem’s liquidity pool again. No more “Sorry, we’re closed” sign on the door.

But here’s the catch: the fancy CLMM (Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker) routes are still “temporarily muted,” which is dev-speak for “Hang on, we’re ironing out the rest.”



People are flocking back to the aggregator like it’s some kind of summer water park. The hack put a spotlight on platform security, but it also showcased a tough Sui support system: validators stepped in, funds were frozen, and a chunk of assets got locked down before the damage spread too far.

Not a perfect scenario, but better than a total heist.

If you remember, the hack/exploit wasn’t a minor fender-bender. It was the kind of exploit that shakes investor confidence and sends speculators racing for the exit. Cetus chose a two-stage revival to ease folks back into the water.

First, the aggregator is up. Next, the CLMM features come back in a “full relaunch” that they promise will be “stronger.” That word is code for “We’re tossing more resources into security so we don’t get robbed again.”

Cetus had help. The Sui Foundation coughed up strategic loans, and the on-chain community greenlit certain measures to get everything rolling again. Combine that with a chunk of leftover reserves, and you have the financial trifecta that’s keeping Cetus from floundering.

The aggregator’s partial resurrection sets the stage. If all goes according to plan, we’ll see a full-blown version of Cetus soon, hopefully minus the vulnerabilities that led to this fiasco.

For now, users on Sui can at least do what they do best: trade.

