Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) soared nearly 36% in after-hours trading Thursday after the energy drinks maker reported a quarterly earnings beat and agreed to acquire Alani Nutrition LLC for $1.8 billion, lifting retail sentiment.

The transaction, which includes a mix of cash and stock including a potential $25 million earn-out, will combine “two growing, scaled brands in the U.S. energy drink category,” Celsius said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Founded in 2018, Alani Nu is a growing, female-focused brand that combined with Celsius, is expected to drive about $2 billion in sales.

Separately, Celsius Holdings also reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

"Our record $1.36 billion full-year 2024 revenue reflects a solid year of performance, underscored by consumers' continued preference for our great-tasting, functional products. Celsius achieved exceptional milestones in 2024, which included contributing 30% of all category growth and increasing our category share by 160 basis points to 11.8%,” said John Fieldly, chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings.

Celsius’s Q4 adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.14, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.10, while Q4 revenue stood at $332.2 million, beating expectations of $326.19 million.

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone with commenters cheering the earnings and the deal. Message volumes jumped to the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 7.25.06 AM.png

One bullish commenter expects Celsius stock to reach $70 on Friday.

The acquisition of Alani Nu will further strengthen Celsius' position in the “large, growing global energy category” which is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10% from 2024 to 2029, the company noted.

It is expected to boost cash EPS in the first year, with projected run-rate cost synergies of $50 million within two years.

Retail sales of Alani Nu increased by 78% year-over-year as reported by Circana for the last-four-week period ended Jan. 26, 2025, the company noted.  

The purchase price for Alani Nu consists of $1.27 billion of cash and a $25 million earn-out and $500 million of newly issued restricted shares of Celsius Holdings common stock, representing about 8.7% pro-forma ownership.

The cash payment consists of debt financing of $900 million and about $375 million of cash on hand, according to Celsius.

Celsius stock is down 3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

