The firm sees a 55% upside for Celsius from its expanding multi-brand energy drink portfolio.

Bernstein initiated coverage of Celsius with an Outperform rating and a $44 price target.

The firm said market share concerns are overdone and highlighted strong momentum in Alani Nu.

Celsius has shifted from a single-brand story to a multi-brand beverage platform following its acquisitions of Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) stock is rising premarket on Friday after receiving a bullish endorsement from Bernstein, which launched coverage of the beverage company with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $44 price target, citing confidence in the long-term strength of its energy drink portfolio.

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Strong Confidence In CELH’s Alani Nu

Bernstein’s price target implies a 55% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm stated that investor concerns about market-share pressure at Celsius may be overstated.

The firm pointed to the growing momentum of Alani Nu, a brand owned by Celsius, as a key factor supporting future performance.

Celsius bought Alani Nutrition (Alani Nu) for about $1.8 billion and completed the deal in April last year. The acquisition has helped Celsius reach more customers, especially women and Gen Z, where Alani Nu is very popular. The brand focuses on healthier, zero-sugar energy drinks.

Bernstein described Alani Nu as one of the most attractive brands in the energy drink category. The firm said the brand still appeals to customers and is likely to gain more market share in the U.S. beverage industry.

The note suggested that Celsius can maintain a solid overall market position even if its flagship Celsius-branded products face competitive challenges.

Celsius Holdings’ stock edged 0.9% higher in Friday’s premarket.

CELH’s Move From Growth Star To Portfolio Player

Once known for its fast-rising “clean energy” image, Celsius has now become a wider ready-to-drink energy drink platform. The shift has helped push fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue up 138% to $782.6 million, but investors reacted negatively as the company moved away from its earlier premium growth identity.

The company’s transition from a single-brand growth story into a multi-brand beverage platform picked up after major acquisitions, including Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy, reshaped its business model and revenue profile.

Lower-profit brands and higher costs have reduced margins from about 52.3% to 48.3%. At the same time, the main Celsius brand is growing more slowly, with U.S. sales rising only around 6% as the market becomes saturated.

What Are CELH Retail Traders Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 43% increase in message volume over 24 hours.

A user expressed optimism for the energy drink brand, saying, “Interesting fact:

During each world championship the usage of energy and sport drinks increases in average 46%... Do the math…”

Another user said, “Just found this in my wife’s workout cabinet , I don’t know they offered pre workout.”

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CELH stock has declined by over 37% year-to-date.

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