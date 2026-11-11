CIBC raised the price target on Constellation Energy to $346 from $343 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

The analyst said the company reported strong Q3 results, citing "impressive" fleet availability.

CIBC added that Constellation's recent contracting activity improves its earnings visibility and provides greater support for the value attributed to its nuclear fleet.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on CEG stock is $337.90, implying an upside of more than 26%.

Shares of Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) edged higher in the overnight session late Tuesday and are on track to post gains this week after closing in the red last week.

Earlier this week, the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results and raised its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance for the second time this year.

Wall Street is turning bullish on the stock, with CIBC raising its target following the company's impressive Q3 results.

How Much Upside Does Wall Street See In CEG Stock?

According to The Fly, CIBC raised the price target on Constellation Energy to $346 from $343 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The revised target implies an upside of more than 29% from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said the company reported strong Q3 results, citing "impressive" fleet availability, and added that Constellation's recent contracting activity improves earnings visibility and provides greater support for the value attributed to its nuclear fleet.

As per data from Koyfin, the 12-month average price target on CEG stock is $337.90, implying an upside of more than 26%.

Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 20 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the company’s shares, while five have a ‘Hold’ rating.

CEG Stock: Q3 Snapshot

The American energy company reported Q3 adjusted operating earnings of $5.06 per share, compared with $3.04 in the previous year’s comparable quarter. The figure also beat analyst estimates of $3.89.

Meanwhile, revenue increased 45.4% year-over-year to $9.55 billion from $6.57 billion, also exceeding Wall Street expectations.

The company raised the midpoint and narrowed its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance to $12.50 to $12.80 per share, compared with its previous range of $11.50 to $12.50 per share.

What’s Retail Saying About CEG Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CEG stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$CEG Calpine gas power deals + nuclear deals look promising.”

Another user said, “$CEG two days ago was like dead, with today bounce is another picture..lets see if consolidates..”

CEG stock is down nearly 24% in 2026.

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