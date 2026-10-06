Caterpillar enters the earnings window after a strong Q2, with analysts weighing AI-linked demand, infrastructure constraints and cost pressures.

Analyst Jamie Cook flagged concerns around the durability of power, data-center and AI-related spending, along with infrastructure bottlenecks and higher input costs.

Citi recently noted that buildout concerns were overblown while maintaining a $1,100 price target and 'Buy' rating.

Truist sees scope for higher 2026 estimates despite near-term concerns over rates and input costs.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) stock received a price target reduction from Truist, with analyst Jamie Cook lowering the target to $1,100 from $1,225 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, calling the setup heading into the third-quarter earnings constructive, according to TheFly.

CAT shares traded over 1% higher at the time of writing on Monday.

Truist Flags Power, Data Center Spending Concerns

Cook said the recent pullback in the industrial sector reflects investor concerns about the durability of power, data-center and AI-related spending, according to TheFly.

The analyst also pointed to potential bottlenecks, including questions about funding for required power infrastructure, opposition to new projects and project delays. These factors introduce some cyclical risk to the longer-term growth story.

Higher interest rates, along with elevated diesel and other input costs, are adding to the near-term debate in the sector, according to Cook’s note, as cited by The Fly. Despite those risks, Truist expects commentary to remain broadly constructive and anticipates 2026 estimates will move higher.

Citi Sees Data Center Concerns As Overblown

Citi took a constructive stance on Caterpillar’s data-center exposure in September. Analyst Kyle Menges opened an 'Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch' on Caterpillar on Sept. 14 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating and a $1,100 price target, according to TheFly. Citi said concerns about data-center buildout were overblown and pointed to higher used prices for yellow iron.

Caterpillar Adds Dealer, Manufacturing Capacity

Caterpillar also announced an agreement on Sept. 29 to acquire John Fabick Tractor Company, a Cat dealer serving parts of Missouri and Illinois, all of Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The transaction was expected to close within 30 days, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Separately, Caterpillar said on Sept. 30 that it plans to invest approximately $1 billion in North Carolina to expand manufacturing capacity for its Cat Compact business. The investment includes a planned manufacturing facility in Sanford that will increase production of compact track loaders and telehandlers to meet customer demand, the company said.

Caterpillar Heads Into Q3 With Strong Q2 Momentum

Caterpillar reported second-quarter sales and revenues of $20.5 billion, up 24% year over year, while adjusted profit per share rose to $8.17 from $4.72 a year earlier. The company also said strong order rates and a growing backlog reflected broadening momentum across all three of its primary segments.

In its second-quarter filing, Caterpillar said it expected strong third-quarter sales growth across all three primary segments, driven primarily by higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Caterpillar is expected to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 4. According to Fiscal AI, analysts are estimating revenue of approximately $20.40 billion and adjusted EPS of about $6.92 for the quarter.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About CAT?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CAT remained 'Bullish' over the past 24 hours.

CAT shares have gained over 47% year-to-date.

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