Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

According to FinChat data, the company reported quarterly sales of $5.15 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $5.20 billion.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Carrier Global (CARR) stock fell 1.9% Tuesday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street’s estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the Street estimate of $0.48 per share.

“We are well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2025, reinforced by our growing global commercial HVAC backlog supported by the acceleration in data centers, commitment to double-digit aftermarket growth, and leading positions across our businesses,” CEO David Gitlin said.

The company said sales in its HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) segment rose 11% organically.

Its Americas sales in the HVAC segment grew organically by the high teens percentage points, helped by continued strength in commercial and North American residential sales, up double-digit percentage points.

Carrier said that its refrigeration sales were down 6% organically, hurt by declines in sales to trucks and trailers in North America.

The Florida-based company forecasts 2025 net sales between $22.5 billion and $23 billion. It expects a $750 million sales hit in commercial refrigeration divestiture.

Carrier expects to buy back shares worth about $3 billion in 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) territory while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

CARR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CARR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Carrier said its 2025 focus would remain on high-efficiency residential and commercial heat pumps, data center portfolio expansion, and transport electrification.

Over the past one year, Carrier stock has fallen 16.6%.

