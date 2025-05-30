Tavares highlighted dealer resistance to his strategies but stressed that Stellantis remains profitable.

Carlos Tavares, former CEO of Stellantis NV, said he left the company after a “very mature” discussion with Chairman John Elkann and holds no ill will despite internal disagreements over cost-cutting and tensions with unions and dealers.

Now living on a farm in Portugal, Tavares described Antonio Filosa's appointment as Stellantis’ new CEO as a “logical, credible” choice.

However, he noted that Filosa will face ongoing challenges from U.S. tariffs and regulatory pressures in the automotive industry.

Filosa, who has more than 25 years of automotive experience and joined the Fiat Group in 1999, was selected by a special board committee led by Elkann.

Stellantis, formed by the 2021 merger of Fiat-Chrysler and PSA, appointed Filosa CEO effective June 23.

He previously served as COO for North and South America and CEO of the Jeep brand.

The company plans an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting soon to elect Filosa to the board.

Tavares acknowledged that he could not secure support from U.S. dealers for his strategic plans but stressed that Stellantis remained profitable.

He also predicted further consolidation in the European car industry and said Europe may struggle to compete with China on electric vehicle prices, suggesting focusing on premium vehicles instead.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Stellantis was ‘bearish’ heading into Friday amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Stellantis’ stock has declined 19.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<