IO taps into SNEK’s roaring community to spark Cardano’s growth, revealing the power of a meme with real traction.

InputOutput (IO) - aka Cardano’s (ADA) biggest brain trust and developer - is now teaming up with SNEK, the memecoin that’s somehow become Cardano’s top dog after ADA.

Yes, it’s silly.

And yes, it’s also holding 1.8 billion ADA in trading volume.

But that’s 16% of all Cardano trades. Let that sink in. Cardano may pride itself on academic rigor, but a goofy serpent-themed memecoin is out there raking massive liquidity.

SNEK launched in April 2023 with zero early allocations to devs or VCs. Instead, it whipped up a ferocious community that soared the project past 40k holders and 60 dApp integrations.

They even claim to be the #2 Cardano token by market cap, plus top 15 among global memecoins. And if you check out their socials, they’ve got 80k fans screaming at every tweet. The recent Kraken listing announcement alone snagged 555k+ views.

So, yeah, it’s loud.

Even Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, jumped in, basically saying, “Look, we see what SNEK’s community can do. Let’s harness it.”

Also, check out SNEK’s expansions: they have a token launchpad that's captured up to 30% of Cardano’s trading volume (not too shabby) and Snek.energy (an energy drink product line netting $500k in sales). That’s more “real use case” than half of crypto. So there’s definitely substance behind the meme.

Ultimately, IO wants to accelerate Cardano’s ecosystem, and $NEK… well, it thrives on community mania. The synergy might be unstoppable.

