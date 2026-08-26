Keel Infrastructure stock has had a streak of red weeks recently, but a new deal could help reverse the trend.

CEO Ben Gagnon reiterated confidence that Keel had multiple tenants interested in its three sites in the latest earnings call.

Gagnon also said once Keel had further advanced permitting across all three sites, it would have clear visibility on permit completion at each site.

Last week, Gagnon bought 38,888 KEEL shares, worth nearly $130,000.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) closed up 8% on Tuesday as investors anticipate a new AI deal announcement from the company.

The stock has had a streak of red weeks recently, but a new deal could help reverse the trend.

KEEL Management Reaffirms Confidence In Deal Talks

Earlier this month, Keel posted its second-quarter (Q2) results, reporting revenue of $30.43 million, down 50% year over year and below consensus estimates. The company also posted a loss from continuing operations of $64 million, or a $0.11 loss per share.

Despite the decline in top- and bottom-line figures, investors focused on CEO Ben Gagnon’s comments about its lease negotiations and his confidence that multiple tenants were interested in its three sites: Moses Lake in Washington and Panther Creek and Sharon in Pennsylvania.

Gagnon also said that once Keel has further advanced permitting across all three sites, it will have clear visibility into permit completion at each site. The company is currently awaiting environmental and final site-development permits across all three sites.

The CEO also highlighted in the call that Keel is currently negotiating with multiple potential customers across its portfolio, including hyperscalers, leading AI companies, GPU clouds, and large enterprises, creating “competitive tension” as it evaluates potential tenants.

Insider Buys Boost Confidence

Management has also reiterated confidence in the company through share purchases. Last week, Keel reported in a regulatory filing that Gagnon bought 38,888 KEEL shares at an average weighted price of $3.33, worth about $129,599.04.

Following the purchase, the CEO owns 1,386,624 KEEL shares. “I bought the dip at 3.33. Again,” Gagnon said in a post on X last week.

KEEL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the CEO’s recent share purchase and latest company updates, especially regarding potential approvals coming up, set it up well, adding that they expect a combined deal of about $12-$17 billion for all three sites. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a +500% move from here. Obviously just my thesis and I could be wrong, but the pieces are starting to line up. HODL, stay patient, and let them cook,” they said.

Another user said, “Trump just said he is huge on AI data centers. Wants them to be built and approved. We are already ahead of the game. One permit left and one contract and this will go to $20.”

A third user said, “Keep buying y’all. We will never have enough of Keel until the company has signed deals.”

KEEL stock is up 35% year-to-date.

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