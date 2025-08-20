India’s economy is forecast to stay among the world’s fastest-growing, with structural reforms, digital adoption and rising consumption driving long-term opportunities across sectors.

India is on track to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy this decade, with clear winners across sectors that investors should keep on their radar.

SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2025 roadmap, which rolled out sweeping initiatives, including the ₹1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (offering incentives for youth employment in private firms), to the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, a nationwide defence shield set for 2035.

Other key measures include next-generation GST reforms due by Diwali, a tenfold expansion of nuclear energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047, indigenous semiconductor chip production, and the creation of a High-Powered Demography Mission and Reform Task Force.

The IMF expects India’s GDP to grow 6.5% in FY26, among the highest globally. Mehta said the country’s young population, rapid digital adoption through UPI, fintech and e-commerce, rising consumption, and government-led infrastructure spending will keep momentum strong.

Sectoral Themes And Stocks To Watch

On consumption, Mehta flagged Hindustan Unilever and Avenue Supermarts as key names riding on middle-class spending power.

In infrastructure and capex, he pointed to Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Adani Ports, backed by the government’s record ₹11.11 lakh crore capex plan in FY26.

Banks and financials also stand out. Credit growth in excess of 15% year-on-year has helped HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance emerge as the top three direct beneficiaries, said Mehta.

“Make in India” icons Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Bharat Electronics figure on the list of companies to gain from production-linked incentives of ₹1.97 lakh crore.

Digital and tech players will remain at the heart of the long-term story, and Mehta has Infosys, TCS, and Paytm on his watchlist as the country’s digital economy marches closer to the $1 trillion mark by 2030.

Adani Green Energy, NTPC, and Tata Power are set to gain from the government’s aggressive drive to achieve 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, in the clean energy space.

The Bigger Picture

“The India growth story is not a one-to-two-year play but a multi-decade opportunity,” Mehta said, highlighting the need for diversification across consumption, infrastructure, banking, manufacturing, and renewables for investors seeking exposure to India's growth story.

