Campbell’s expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share to come between $2.40 and $2.55, compared with expectations of $2.65.

The Campbell’s Company (CPB) CEO, Mick Beekhuizen, said on Wednesday that consumers remain cautious and are intentional with their spending at a time when price increases due to the Trump administration’s tariffs are expected to result in slowing demand.

“They continue to seek value in a variety of ways, such as cooking at home, a behavior that fuels growth in our Meals and Beverages business,” said Beekhuizen on a post-earnings call. He added that consumers are also increasingly seeking flavor-forward offerings, premium experiences, and health and wellness benefits.

Retail sentiment on Campbell’s improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

CPB sentiment and message volume September 3, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Campbell’s were up nearly 5% during early trading. The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in $0.62, compared with Wall Street expectations of $0.57, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. Quarterly net sales were $2.32 billion, compared with estimates of $2.34 billion. The company expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS to come between $2.40 and $2.55, compared with expectations of $2.65.

Beekhuizen added that Campbell’s is removing Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) colors from its portfolio. “In the second half of fiscal 2026, in line with consumer preferences, Campbell’s will no longer produce any of our food or beverages with FD&C colors,” he said.

Major packaged food makers, including PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, and General Mills, are removing artificial colors from their products following Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement of a sweeping initiative to eliminate synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply.

Campbell’s stock has fallen over 21% this year and declined 36% in the last 12 months.

