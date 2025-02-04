Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Deal-Rite Feeds: Retail’s Upbeat

Cal-Maine plans to fund the acquisition with available cash on hand.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Deal-Rite Feeds: Retail’s Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

​​Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. ($CALM) rose 0.3% in after hours trading on Monday after hours following the company’s acquisition of certain assets of Deal-Rite Feeds Inc. and its affiliated entities, lifting retail sentiment.

The purchase includes two feed mills, storage facilities, usable grain, vehicles, related equipment and retail feed sales business located in Statesville and Union Grove, North Carolina, according to a company statement.

Cal-Maine plans to fund the acquisition with available cash on hand.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire these feed mills and operations, which are strategically located in close proximity to our North Carolina shell egg production facilities,” Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods, said. “As we continue to expand contract production in this area, we also look for ways to effectively manage our production costs and drive efficiencies.”

Miller noted that feed is a primary cost component in the production of shell eggs, and the quality and composition of feed are critical factors related to the health of our hens and the nutritional value of shell eggs.

The addition of these feed mill operations in North Carolina, will help the company formulate, produce and deliver feed at a lower cost with shorter travel required to reach the respective farms.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes also climbed into the ‘high’ category from normal.

 

Screenshot 2025-02-04 at 6.29.00 AM.png CALM sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 3 as of 8:15 pm ET

Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of  $4.47, beating Wall Street estimates of $4.05. Its revenues came in at $954.7 million, beating estimates of $751.49 million, according to Stocktwits data.  

Cal-Maine Foods stock is up 3.67% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

US Railroad Operator Stocks Pare Losses After Trump Halts Mexico Tariffs: Retail’s Still Concerned

US Railroad Operator Stocks Pare Losses After Trump Halts Mexico Tariffs: Retail’s Still Concerned

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

Recent Stories

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites NTI

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut NTI

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK NTI

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon