The company said that the acquisition will significantly enhance its pipeline by adding novel assets in acute and chronic anticoagulation settings.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) on Monday announced the acquisition of new assets from eXIthera Pharmaceuticals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that the acquisition will significantly enhance its pipeline by adding novel assets in acute and chronic anticoagulation settings. As per the deal, eXIthera will receive milestone payments from Cadrenal totaling up to $15 million, subject to the realization of certain future clinical and regulatory milestones. eXIthera will also be entitled to royalties on global sales of the acquired assets upon future commercialization.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<