The EV maker is rolling out the 2026 Seal 07 DM-i on Sept. 15, with upgrades in design, smart driving systems, and powertrain options.

Chinese EV behemoth BYD shares eased 0.28% in Shenzhen by late morning Tuesday, extending Monday’s 1% drop, as investor sentiment stayed cautious over slowing growth.

The weakness came even as the automaker confirmed plans to launch the 2026 Seal 07 DM-i, the next version of its second-best-selling sedan, on Sept. 15.

The 2026 Seal 07 DM-i debuted at the Chengdu auto show in August with upgrades including a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, BYD’s DiSus-C body control system and the “God’s Eye B” smart driving system, CnEVPost reported.

The updated Seal 07 DM-i is slightly larger than the current version, now measuring 4,995 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width, with the same 2,900 mm wheelbase. It comes with two 1.5-liter engine options producing 74 kW or 115 kW, paired with electric motors rated at 160 kW or 200 kW.

The plug-in hybrid offers two CLTC battery ranges of 70 km and 125 km.

First launched in August 2024, the Seal 07 DM-i was BYD’s first mid-to-large sedan to use its fifth-generation Dual Mode technology aimed at lowering fuel consumption. The current lineup includes five trims priced between 139,800 yuan ($19,600) and 195,800 yuan.

BYD sold 373,626 new energy vehicles in August, up 8.5% from July. The Seal family accounted for 53,992 of those sales, overtaking the Song lineup to become BYD’s second-best-selling series.

However, investor sentiment remained muted as the company lowers expectations for the year. The company has reportedly cut its 2025 sales target by as much as 16% to 4.6 million vehicles, which would be its slowest annual growth in five years.

The reduction follows a 30% plunge in quarterly profit, its first decline in more than three years, and reflects growing competition from rivals such as Geely Auto and Leapmotor. Deutsche Bank now projects 4.7 million sales for 2025, while Morningstar expects 4.8 million.

Growth is cooling in BYD’s core China market, which accounts for nearly 80% of sales. The automaker has slowed production, delayed factory expansions, and seen sales of lower-priced cars under 150,000 yuan drop nearly 10% year-on-year in July.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BYD was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

BYD’s U.S.-listed stock has risen about 20% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<