The company recently commissioned a new hydraulic tube plant and reported 22.4% year-on-year sales growth in the March quarter, with promoters raising their stake to 56.44%.

Goodluck India has caught investor attention following strong quarterly results and a sharp move on the charts.

SEBI-registered analyst Kapil Aggarwal of Investkaps called it a value buy, citing strong fundamentals, a positive earnings trend, and potential upside from its defense and aerospace foray.

The stock shows strength on technical charts, the analyst noted.

Goodluck India makes everything from pipes and sheets to forgings and auto tubes. It recently kicked off operations at a brand-new hydraulic tube plant in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, with a 50,000 MT capacity as part of its broader capex push.

According to Investkaps, the company is also making a big move into the defense and aerospace space through its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, which is on track to start commercial production later this year.

This business is expected to support margin expansion over the medium term.

On the financial front, the company’s term debt remains low relative to its fixed assets, with a debt-to-equity ratio under 1.

As the new capacity becomes fully operational, debt metrics are projected to improve further. Additionally, promoter holding has increased to 56.44%, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Given the ongoing capex, promoter confidence, and positioning in a high-margin defense vertical, Investkaps views Goodluck India as a strong candidate for price-to-earnings (PE) rerating.

The company’s March-quarter sales rose 22.4% year-on-year to ₹1,092.35 crore, while net profit climbed 13.8% to ₹41.94 crore.

The analyst has issued a “buy” call at the current market price, with a 9-month target of ₹2,000.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘ bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Goodluck’s stock has risen 15.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<