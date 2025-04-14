Businesses Getting 'A Bit Tired' Of Trump's Unpredictable Tariff Moves, Warns Logistics Giant DHL's Chief

Read Full Article

Logistics firm DHL Group's CEO Tobias Meyer reportedly said fatigue is setting in among companies and manufacturers attempting to navigate President Donald Trump's uncertain tariff moves.

"They don't know, even if something is announced, whether two days later it's not changed again," Meyer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The top boss of the Germany-based firm said companies and people are getting "a bit tired" of the rapidly changing tariff announcements.

"You really see some fatigue of decision makers in manufacturing and also in the distribution sector," Meyer reportedly said.

Global financial markets have witnessed two volatile weeks after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on a host of countries on April 2, only to pause them for 90 days about a week later.

The U.S. also boosted tariffs on Chinese goods to an astonishing 145% in several intervals after Beijing began retaliating with its own tariffs on U.S. imports to China.

In his latest move, Trump exempted several consumer electronics goods and semiconductors from the tariffs.

Corporations and manufacturers are pondering where to place production and worrying about product launches, Meyer said, according to the report.

Customers are opting to wait to make decisions until Trump's tariff decisions are decided, he added.

DHL's U.S. peer, FedEx, had already cut its fiscal 2025 forecast in March ahead of the tariffs.

