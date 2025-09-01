The analyst highlights Kaynes as a fast-growing electronics manufacturer with robust sales and earnings momentum, eyeing ₹7,500–₹7,800 as the next target.

Kaynes Technology shares rose 7% on Monday, adding to its 60% rally in the last six months. SEBI-registered analyst Finkhoz is bullish on Kaynes as a fast-growing compounder in the electronics manufacturing space. Both fundamentals and technicals point towards strength, making it a stock worth keeping on your radar, they added.

Technical View

The stock is trading around ₹6,390, consolidating near its upper channel trendline. Its 50-day Exponential Moving Average is supporting the move, indicating short-term strength, according to Finkhoz. They identified a strong demand zone at ₹5,500–5,600.

A breakout above ₹6,600 could trigger the next rally for Kaynes, with potential targets of ₹7,500–7,800, with stop loss at ₹5,500. The setup looks like a bullish ascending channel, which often signals continuation of trend, Finkhoz highlighted.

Fundamental View

Kaynes has shown explosive growth in the last two years. Sales have jumped from ₹199 crore in June 2022 to ₹673 crore in June 2025, which is more than 3 times in 3 years. Operating profit surged from ₹25 crore to ₹113 crore in the same period, with margins improving from 12% to 17%.

Net profit rose from ₹10 crore to ₹75 crore, showing clear earnings momentum. Finkhoz also highlighted that EPS climbed from ₹2.18 in June 2022 to ₹11.14 in June 2025, proving strong shareholder value creation.

Analysts remain bullish on Kaynes due to PLI schemes, strong order book, and rising domestic electronics demand. The latest report highlights healthy export opportunities and margin stability despite pressure on raw materials.

They see an upside with target prices ranging from ₹7,500 to ₹8,000, backed by EPS upgrades. Kaynes is riding the India manufacturing wave, especially in electronics & semicon space, making it a structural growth story, they concluded.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has flipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Kaynes Tech sentiment and message volume on Sep 1 as of 4:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Kaynes Tech shares have declined 11% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<