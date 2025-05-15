Berachain (BERA) just took some exciting actions with the new governance update - the “YES” for 7th batch approval on Reward Vault Request.

The big news? They're going harder on the Bitcoin integration and adding some fascinating new liquidity options.

Guardians (they’re called because, well, they are Berachain’s decision-makers) minted new SolvBTC and uniBTC vaults, as well as prepared some LSD based pools. In other words, they’re making Bitcoin work for its holders.

Here’s the cool thing: If you have Bitcoin (BTC), you can now actually put it to work in these specialized vaults. You’ll help secure the network, earn a little bit in return and keep the whole thing running smoothly.

Now, they didn’t just rubber-stamp these approvals. Bera says they went through all the things they typically do: making sure it works with their economic model, making sure it gets checked as a security box, and keeping things decentralized.

The BTC vaults, for instance, are designed so that when you bring your BTC over, it’s actually used to power the network.

If you’re already into the Berachain space, these new vaults are worth a look.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<