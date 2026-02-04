For the first quarter, the company projects sales growth of 10.5% to 12% and earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.80.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) said on Wednesday that it expects full-year 2026 sales to increase by about 10.5% to 11.5%, lower than the 19.9% increase it reported for full-year 2025.

BSX shares slumped nearly 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday and are on track to open at their lowest levels since October 2024.

Boston Scientific expects fiscal 2026 earnings to range between $3.43 and $3.49 per share. For the first quarter, the company projects sales growth of 10.5% to 12.0% and earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.80.

Meanwhile, the company reported net sales of $5.29 billion, up 15.9% year over year and within its guidance range of 14.5% to 16.5%. It came marginally above Street estimates of $5.28 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. Net income came in at $0.45 per share, slightly below the company’s forecast of $0.48 to $0.52.

