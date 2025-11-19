The program will back a multibillion-dollar fund dedicated to powering the next generation of artificial intelligence systems.

Brookfield aims to deploy up to $100 billion into AI infrastructure.

The asset management firm is partnering with Nvidia and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) announced on Wednesday a sweeping $100 billion initiative to build out AI infrastructure on a global scale, partnering with Nvidia Inc. (NVDA) and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Major Fund Launch

The firm is launching the Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund (BAIIF), a vehicle targeting $10 billion in equity commitments. The fund has already secured around $5 billion from its anchor investors, including Brookfield, Nvidia, and KIA.

Combining the fund’s equity with co-investments and debt financing, Brookfield aims to deploy up to $100 billion into AI infrastructure.

Brookfield Asset Management’s stock inched 0.7% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

