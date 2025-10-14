Broadcom shares were up more than 10% in Monday’s midday trade after OpenAI announced that it had entered into a strategic collaboration with the company to deploy 10 gigawatts of AI accelerators.

U.S. equities surged in Monday’s midday trade after President Donald Trump softened his stance on China on Sunday, two days after threatening the country with a “massive” tariff hike.

President Trump’s threat on Friday came after China announced export controls on rare earth elements. However, by Sunday, the President said that the U.S. wants to help China, not hurt it. “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I,” President Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 1.6% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, soared 2.1%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 1.3%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

AVGO stock is up 54% year-to-date.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

Bloom Energy’s shares gained over 30% in Monday’s midday session after the company announced a $5 billion strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to deploy its fuel cell technology to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

BE stock is up 410% year-to-date.

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials’ shares continued to surge on Monday, soaring more than 22% in Monday’s midday session and building on the gains from Friday, following President Trump’s threat that the U.S. would retaliate against China over export controls on rare earth elements.

MP stock is up 514% year-to-date.

American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT)

American Battery stock skyrocketed 38% in Monday’s midday trade after the company announced the completion of all baseline studies required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project (TFLP) in Nevada.

ABAT stock is up 278% year-to-date.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai’s shares were up nearly 23% after the company announced a partnership with Tsecond Inc. to roll out artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure for the battlefield. The firm stated that this partnership will enable national security organizations in the U.S. to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge.

BBAI stock is up 99% year-to-date.

