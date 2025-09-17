BELGRADE, Mont., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, applauded the announcement by the Departments of Interior and Agriculture of a Wildland Fire Service Plan to modernize federal wildfire response as part of a coordinated action to implement the President's Executive Order 14308, Empowering Commonsense Wildfire Prevention and Response.

Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Consolidating federal capabilities and bringing together wildland fire programs that have long operated across multiple agencies will help us respond more quickly and effectively at the early stages of a wildfire to save lives, protect property, and reduce the hazards faced by firefighters.”

As part of the announcement, the Department of the Interior issued Secretary’s Order 3443, which directs the establishment of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service with a plan for implementation in January 2026. The Department of Agriculture also released its own memorandum to modernize and strengthen America's wildfire prevention and response system.

The Wildland Fire Service Plan will focus on five interdependent priorities:

Address systemic inefficiencies and modernize aviation and coordination systems

Strengthen interagency wildfire coordination and response

Improve federal partnerships and reduce administrative burden

Ensure wildfire research, technology, and IT investments are mission-ready

Integrate pre- and post-fire activities into a complete wildfire strategy

Additionally, the bipartisan Fire Ready Nation Act of 2025 passed the Senate unanimously last week. This legislation seeks to strengthen federal wildfire forecasting, prevention and response capabilities, addressing the growing needs in the wildland-urban interface and ensuring a coordinated program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Key provisions include establishing a permanent Fire Weather Services program to authorize wildfire response services, funding for new technologies to improve forecasts of wildfire conditions, testing new tools for firefighting, including unmanned aircraft for data collection, and sharing NOAA data across federal agencies to improve fire weather data collection and coordination.

“The Wildland Fire Service Plan and the Fire Ready Nation Act come on the heels of the 2025 Executive Order on Wildfire Response which is already leading to a significant change in how the country approaches and fights wildfires,” Davis added. “With Bridger’s significant Air Attack fleet, including modern fire imaging and surveillance aircraft, and the world’s largest private Super Scooper fleet, we believe we are uniquely positioned as the nation refocuses efforts on preparedness and aggressive Wildfire Suppression. This commitment, on top of the 2026 budget for the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service, will have a significant positive impact on the entire wildland fire community.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Released September 17, 2025

