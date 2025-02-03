BriaCell Stock Climbs After ‘Unprecedented’ Immunotherapy Response In Breast Cancer Patient, Retail Exudes Optimism

Bria-OTS is a next-generation, personalized advancement of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, which is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. rose nearly 2% on Monday afternoon, reversing earlier losses as traders reacted to promising clinical data. Trading volume surged to over 90 times the daily average of about 146,000 shares.

BriaCell announced what it called an “unprecedented clinical response,” including the complete resolution of a lung metastasis in a patient with metastatic breast cancer.

The patient, a 78-year-old woman who had failed multiple prior treatments, was the first to receive Bria-OTS, a personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy currently being tested in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation study.

At the time of enrollment on Nov. 21, 2024, she had extensive metastases, including multiple bone, lymph node, and lung lesions, according to the company.

After receiving four Bria-OTS injections over two weeks, her lung metastasis completely disappeared, while the disease remained stable elsewhere, BriaCell said.

By Monday afternoon, BriaCell was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, with the retail messages largely optimistic.

“The data on this patient is a true game changer,” wrote one trader, alleging that earlier weakness in the stock was due to short-seller manipulation.

Traders also noted that H.C. Wainwright more than doubled its price target on BriaCell to $32, implying a nearly 700% upside from current levels.

Despite Monday’s gains, BriaCell shares remain down over 90% in the past year. Message volume on Stocktwits has more than tripled in that period, reflecting growing retail interest.

