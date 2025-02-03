BriaCell Stock Climbs After ‘Unprecedented’ Immunotherapy Response In Breast Cancer Patient, Retail Exudes Optimism

Bria-OTS is a next-generation, personalized advancement of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, which is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell Stock Climbs After ‘Unprecedented’ Immunotherapy Response In Breast Cancer Patient, Retail Exudes Optimism
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 11:31 PM IST

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. rose nearly 2% on Monday afternoon, reversing earlier losses as traders reacted to promising clinical data. Trading volume surged to over 90 times the daily average of about 146,000 shares.

BriaCell announced what it called an “unprecedented clinical response,” including the complete resolution of a lung metastasis in a patient with metastatic breast cancer. 

The patient, a 78-year-old woman who had failed multiple prior treatments, was the first to receive Bria-OTS, a personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy currently being tested in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation study.

At the time of enrollment on Nov. 21, 2024, she had extensive metastases, including multiple bone, lymph node, and lung lesions, according to the company. 

After receiving four Bria-OTS injections over two weeks, her lung metastasis completely disappeared, while the disease remained stable elsewhere, BriaCell said.

Bria-OTS is a next-generation, personalized advancement of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, which is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer.

By Monday afternoon, BriaCell was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, with the retail messages largely optimistic.

“The data on this patient is a true game changer,” wrote one trader, alleging that earlier weakness in the stock was due to short-seller manipulation.

Traders also noted that H.C. Wainwright more than doubled its price target on BriaCell to $32, implying a nearly 700% upside from current levels.

Despite Monday’s gains, BriaCell shares remain down over 90% in the past year. Message volume on Stocktwits has more than tripled in that period, reflecting growing retail interest.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Struggle Even As BTC Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Retail Sentiment Wavers

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Struggle Even As BTC Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Retail Sentiment Wavers

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Sees 30% Or More Gains For Uber Stock In 2025 — But Chart Signals Key Hurdle Ahead

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Sees 30% Or More Gains For Uber Stock In 2025 — But Chart Signals Key Hurdle Ahead

Cigna Stock Slips On More Price-Target Cuts After Weak Q4, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Cigna Stock Slips On More Price-Target Cuts After Weak Q4, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

UBS Upgrades Caterpillar Stock On ‘Largely Derisked’ 2025, But Retail Stays Wary

UBS Upgrades Caterpillar Stock On ‘Largely Derisked’ 2025, But Retail Stays Wary

MicroStrategy Stock Recovers From Morning Dip After Firm Skips BTC Purchase Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Remains Bearish

MicroStrategy Stock Recovers From Morning Dip After Firm Skips BTC Purchase Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Remains Bearish

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Struggle Even As BTC Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Retail Sentiment Wavers

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Struggle Even As BTC Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Retail Sentiment Wavers

8 Powerful Reasons to Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

8 Powerful Reasons to Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Sees 30% Or More Gains For Uber Stock In 2025 — But Chart Signals Key Hurdle Ahead

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Sees 30% Or More Gains For Uber Stock In 2025 — But Chart Signals Key Hurdle Ahead

Cigna Stock Slips On More Price-Target Cuts After Weak Q4, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Cigna Stock Slips On More Price-Target Cuts After Weak Q4, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

UBS Upgrades Caterpillar Stock On ‘Largely Derisked’ 2025, But Retail Stays Wary

UBS Upgrades Caterpillar Stock On ‘Largely Derisked’ 2025, But Retail Stays Wary

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon