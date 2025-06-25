The potential breakout is reinforced by a significant rise in trading volumes and an RSI hovering near 65, indicating growing bullish momentum, the analyst said.

Usha Martin’s stock recently broke out of a downward-sloping trendline near ₹320 and surpassed the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern around ₹332, a technical signal indicating a potential breakout, according to SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat.

At the time of writing, the stock was up 2% at ₹337.1, which is above its 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (DEMA), reflecting growing bullish momentum.

The potential breakout is supported by a noticeable increase in trading volumes and the relative strength index (RSI) being close to 65, suggesting renewed buying interest, Jat noted.

He sees immediate resistance at ₹340, and a decisive close above this level could trigger the next leg of the rally, targeting the ₹390–₹415 zone in the short term, implying an upside potential of 22%. On the downside, the nearest support is seen at ₹314, followed by ₹300 and ₹285.

The current chart structure indicates a shift from consolidation to an emerging uptrend, he added.

As long as the stock holds above ₹302, the breakout remains valid. A sustained move above ₹340 could signal further accumulation and upward momentum, presenting a promising breakout-based opportunity for positional traders, Jat said.

The wire ropes maker posted a 5% fall in consolidated March-quarter net profit due to higher expenses. However, its total income rose to ₹919.73 crores from ₹838.52 crores.

Investor sentiment on Stocktwits shifted from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ a day ago.

USHAMART's Sentiment Meter And Message Volumes At 11:08 a.m. IST On June 25 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of the company have shed over 10% year-to-date.

