Braze saw retail chatter rocket 3,100% in 24 hours after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.98% higher at 21,707.69 on Thursday. Braze, Guidewire Software, and UiPath saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits among tech companies in the last 24 hours. Here’s a detailed analysis of how retail responded to the three stocks in the news:

1. Braze Inc. (BRZE): The software company saw retail chatter rocket 3,100% in 24 hours after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ (92/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

BRZE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Sep. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Braze stock traded over 19% higher in Friday’s premarket.

2. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): The software provider saw retail chatter increase 2,400% in 24 hours after the company reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) surge in fourth-quarter revenue to $356.6 million. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) came in better than expected.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ (92/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

GWRE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Sep. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Guidewire Software stock traded over 15% higher in Friday’s premarket.

3. UiPath Inc. (PATH): The robotic automation software provider saw its retail chatter rise 1,090% in 24 hours. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings with revenue jumping 14% YoY to $362 million.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ (93/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

PATH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Sep. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

UiPath stock traded over 4% higher in Friday’s premarket.

