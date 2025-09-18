The split is primarily intended to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing rules that require a minimum bid price of $1, Bollinger said.

Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (BINI) on Thursday announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 22, the company said. The split is primarily intended to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing rules that require a minimum bid price of $1.

The company added that this will be the last reverse stock split that it initiates for the next three years. Shares of the company slumped 8% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<