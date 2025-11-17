The new order, signed during the Dubai Airshow, brings Emirates' 777X orderbook, consisting of the 777-9 and 777-8 models, to 270 airplanes, further bolstering its position as the largest 777X customer.

The 777-9 is expected to be the world's largest twin-engine jet and will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

However, its launch has now been delayed till 2026. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated in October that while 777X continues to perform well in flight testing,

"We are deeply honored that Emirates has once again selected the Boeing 777X to power its future as the airline refreshes its world-class fleet and expands its vaunted global network." — Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes unit.

Boeing announced on Monday that Dubai-based carrier Emirates has placed an order for 65 additional 777X jets, adding to the robust order book for the much-delayed aircraft.

Emirates’ 777X Bet Eases Concerns After Repeated Delays

The 777X is expected to be the world's largest twin-engine jet and will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. However, its launch has now been delayed till 2027. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated in October that while 777X continues to perform well in flight testing, completing the development program remains critical to restoring the company’s performance and maintaining stakeholder trust.

"We are deeply honored that Emirates has once again selected the Boeing 777X to power its future as the airline refreshes its world-class fleet and expands its vaunted global network," said Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes unit. "Boeing has been a proud supporter of Emirates over the past 40 years as the airline has grown into one of the world's leading carriers and developed a reputation for excellence and innovation.”

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Boeing was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:02 a.m. ET on Nov. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier in the day, Reuters News reported that Airbus is on track to win about 100 jet orders from the United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai, which has previously mostly purchased from Boeing.

On Sunday, Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes CEO, Stephanie Pope, reportedly told reporters that it was too early to say when the planemaker would increase production of its best-selling 737 jets to 47 per month. Only recently, Boeing received approval from U.S. regulators to increase output to 42 per month from 38.

Boeing stock has gained over 9% this year, benefiting from a range of orders from countries worldwide, including those in the Middle East.

