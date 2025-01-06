Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

According to a CNBC report, Barclays analyst David Strauss believes the stock's upside mainly relies on sustained positive momentum for production and deliveries, which Boeing is poised to demonstrate this year.

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 8:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Shares of Boeing Co (BA) were up over 2% at the opening bell on Monday after the firm upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ while raising the price target to $210 from $190.

The new price target implies over 23% upside from Friday’s closing level.

According to a CNBC report, Barclays analyst David Strauss believes the stock's upside mostly relies on sustained positive momentum for production and deliveries, which Boeing is poised to demonstrate this year.

“While we don’t see an overwhelmingly compelling upside case on typical valuation metrics, we believe positive momentum on production, deliveries, and cash can carry the stock higher,” he said.

Barclays has cited the firm’s improved balance sheet and more reasonable outlook for free cash flow as two upgrade drivers. At the same time, the company’s new leadership and hard reset on Max plane production in the wake of the controversy have also acted as positives.

Despite the upgrade, retail sentiment surrounding the stock continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (53/100), albeit with a higher score.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:25 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:25 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits followers of the ticker took note of the upgrade, and most comments reflected optimism surrounding the stock.

Boeing has been in the news lately after a Jeju Air flight crash killed 179 people of the 181 passengers on board in what is seen as South Korea’s worst aviation disaster.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the company and US prosecutors are working on a new deal to settle a criminal case arising out of two fatal 737 Max crashes.

Meanwhile, analysts have been optimistic on the stock lately. According to TheFly, Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to $205 from $200 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating.

Notably, shares of the firm have lost over 25% over the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Surges In Pre-Market As It Announces Plans To Raise $2 Billion: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges In Pre-Market As It Announces Plans To Raise $2 Billion: Retail Bullish

Amcor Gains As Wall Street Upgrades Stock On $8.43B Berry Global Deal: Retail In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Amcor Gains As Wall Street Upgrades Stock On $8.43B Berry Global Deal: Retail In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Stories

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Surges In Pre-Market As It Announces Plans To Raise $2 Billion: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges In Pre-Market As It Announces Plans To Raise $2 Billion: Retail Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon