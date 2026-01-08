Trump’s comments about defense companies doling out higher executive pay packages and issuing massive dividends put investors on the fence.

The aeroplane maker's shares closed down nearly 1% at $228.12 on Wednesday, after having gained nearly 6% through Tuesday’s close from the start of this year.

Since Ortberg took over, Boeing's stock has reclaimed $200 and gained 22% last year.

Ortberg was named Boeing CEO in 2024, at a time when the company was facing regulatory hurdles.

Boeing, which for most of the last two years has been battling a safety crisis, leadership churn, and union battles, saw its stock eke out gains for the first three days of the year. But comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon set the company up for its first decline of 2026.

A Renewed Boeing Under New CEO

Robert "Kelly" Ortberg was named Boeing CEO in 2024, coming at a time when the company was in the crosshairs of regulatory hurdles after a door panel of an Alaska Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet blew off midair in January that year.

Since Ortberg took over, Boeing stock has reclaimed $200 and gained 22% last year alone, helped by several defense wins and a steady influx of commercial orders, including Emirates and other U.S. airlines.

No Boost From Alaska Airlines Orders

As part of its fleet expansion, Alaska Airlines placed its biggest order in history with Boeing, looking to receive 105 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and five additional 787 widebody jets.

Alaska Airlines has received the right to buy an additional 35 737-10 jets, bringing Alaska's 737 MAX order book to 174 airplanes. Boeing said that the fuel-efficient 737-10 will grow and replace Alaska Airlines' single-aisle fleet to support the carrier's modernization strategy and enable future network expansion.

Stocktwits Users’ Reaction

Retail sentiment on Boeing was in the ‘bearish’ territory when compared to the ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment one month ago. Message volumes on the stock were at ‘high’ levels, compared to the ‘extremely high’ levels from a month ago, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail user message volume on Stocktwits jumped 284%.

Shares of Boeing gained 33% in the last 12 months.

