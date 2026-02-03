According to a report from Bloomberg news, which cited people familiar with the matter, a seal on the engine of the planemaker’s aircraft may have potential durability issues.

Boeing Co. (BA) and General Electric Co. (GE) reportedly found a possible durability problem on the 777X aircraft.

The issue was discovered at an inspection recently, and the companies are evaluating the next steps, as per the report.

While it may be necessary to redesign and retrofit the seals in future maintenance overhauls, it is not expected to further delay the 777X jetliners, which are already delayed, as per the report.

Shares of BA were down 0.3% at the time of writing, while shares of GR gained 0.63%.

