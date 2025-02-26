Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed

According to a securities filing, the change was effective from Feb. 19. The company had created the COO role in late 2023.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Boeing (BA) stock garnered retail attention on Tuesday after the company said Stephanie Pope, the chief of its commercial airplanes unit, no longer held the chief operating officer (COO) title.

According to a securities filing, the change was effective from Feb. 19. Pope would continue to serve as the CEO of its commercial airplanes unit, the company said.

The company had created the COO role in late 2023, and Pope was seen as the likely successor to CEO Dave Calhoun, according to multiple media reports.

However, just weeks after her appointment, a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane. The incident threw the company into a fresh crisis, leading to Calhoun's eventual departure. The company then hired Kelly Ortberg as the chief executive.

Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the company does not intend to fill the COO position.

On Tuesday, Boeing also said that board member Sabrina Soussan would not stand for re-election at the company’s 2025 annual shareholders meeting, and the company would effectively reduce the size of its board.

Boing posted its biggest annual loss since 2020 earlier this year, and its fourth-quarter revenue in the commercial airplanes segment fell 55% to $4.8 billion.

The company’s airplane deliveries rose to 45 in January from 30 in December.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (39/100) albeit with a slightly higher score than a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘normal.’

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:20 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:20 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the step was in the right direction but wanted Pope to leave the company.

Over the past year, Boeing stock has fallen 11.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Fan who hugged Rachin banned from entering Pakistan stadiums for security breach HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Fan who hugged Rachin banned from entering Pakistan stadiums for security breach

'All DMK leaders hold masters degree in...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Stalin's party over corruption anr

'All DMK leaders hold masters degree in...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Stalin's party over corruption

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Recent Videos

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Video Icon
Trump KISSING Elon Musk's Feet in DeepFake Video: What's Behind VIRAL HUD Incident?

Trump KISSING Elon Musk's Feet in DeepFake Video: What's Behind VIRAL HUD Incident?

Video Icon
Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa: What It Means for Indian Investors & US Immigration?

Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa: What It Means for Indian Investors & US Immigration?

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri Celebrations: Aarti Held at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Maha Shivratri Celebrations: Aarti Held at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Video Icon
Divine MANGALA AARATI at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Maha Shivratri | Spiritual Bliss in VARANASI!

Divine MANGALA AARATI at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Maha Shivratri | Spiritual Bliss in VARANASI!

Video Icon