Spot market volumes have rebounded amid Bitcoin’s rally, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

BNB (BNB), the native token of Binance Smart Chain, surged to an all-time high above $1,220 in early Monday trade after the broader cryptocurrency market’s capitalization hit a record $4.35 trillion, following Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally to a fresh high over the weekend.

BNB led gains among major altcoins, rising more than 5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. BNB’s price was trading around $1,219.11 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s price followed with a 1% advance over the same period after hitting a record high above $125,000 on Sunday. The largest cryptocurrency later trimmed gains, trading near $123,115.

Spot market volumes have rebounded amid Bitcoin’s rally, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. “Sustained activity will be key, as continued strength would support market depth while fading volume could signal waning momentum,” the firm said.

Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), and Ethereum (ETH) were in the green as well. Solana and Tron’s prices rose 0.6% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum’s price gained 0.5%.

In contrast, meme token Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) were trading in the red. Cardano’s price took the worst hit among major altcoins, down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, XRP’s price slid 0.8% and Dogecoin’s price edged 0.2% lower.

The broader uptrend coincided with record weekly inflows into digital asset investment products managed by firms including BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares, and 21Shares. Global crypto investment vehicles attracted $5.95 billion in net inflows last week, according to a report from CoinShares.

"We believe this was due to a delayed response to the FOMC interest rate cut, compounded by very weak employment data, as indicated by Wednesday's ADP Payroll release, and concerns over U.S. government stability following the shutdown," the report said.

Glassnode said renewed institutional demand is reinforcing market momentum and marks a key shift in capital flows after weeks of outflows. Sustained inflows could signal strengthening structural support heading into the fourth quarter, the firm added.

Liquidations totaled about $233 million in the past 24 hours, led by $41 million in Bitcoin positions and $38 million in Ethereum, according to Coinglass.

Crypto-linked equities tracked the gains in pre-market trading. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, gained 2.4%. Ethereum-treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose nearly 4%. Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) were also in the green. MARA’s stock rose 3.4% and RIOT’s stock climbed more than 4%. Crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) gained 2.4%.

