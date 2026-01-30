The company received $818,302 in cash from the warrants exercise and secured a $1.5 million private placement

Shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) declined more than 35% in pre-market trading on Friday after the AI solutions provider received $818,302 in cash from the exercise of outstanding warrants and secured a $1.518 million private placement.

The company received cash proceeds from warrant exercises for 19,750 shares at $25 per share, 8,202 shares at $37 per share, and 5,701 shares at $3.70 per share.

Separately, the company secured a $1.518 million private placement with Ben Capital Fund I, at $63.25 per share, a 20% premium to Thursday’s closing price of $52.63. The investment will be funded in three equal installments through March 2026 and does not include any warrant coverage.

In January, the company also repaid around $640,000 in legacy loans, including obligations to Hana Bank in South Korea, satisfying liabilities under its 2023 asset purchase agreement.

The stock move may highlight investor concerns about dilution and capital needs, even as the company secured funds at a premium to market. Meanwhile, BNAI stock has run up over 2,800% in the past month.

