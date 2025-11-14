The decision follows an analysis by an independent data monitoring committee that the trial is unlikely to meet its key goal.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Friday that it has decided to halt its late-stage trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Milvexian when added to conventional antiplatelet therapy in patients following a recent acute coronary syndrome (ACS) event.

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is an umbrella term for situations in which blood supplied to the heart muscle is suddenly reduced, usually due to a clot. It includes heart attack, and unstable angina manifesting as sudden severe chest pain.

The decision follows an analysis by an independent data monitoring committee indicating that the trial is unlikely to meet its primary goal, the company stated.

The company will, however, continue its late-stage trials in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and for secondary stroke prevention, it added.

