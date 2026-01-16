Tom Lee in annual shareholder meeting said the Bitmine would easily make a 10 times return on its $200 million investment in famous youtuber MrBeasts’ company.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Chairman Tom Lee said the company would easily make 10 times return on its $200 million investment it made in popular youtuber MrBeasts’ company.

“We're the largest corporate and strategic investor in his company…I think we're gonna easily make a moonshot return on that 10x,” he said in the annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Productize Bitmine

Tom Lee also said he wants to productize Bitmine and said that an app is in the works. The statement comes when Tom Lee has urged shareholders to approve a massive share increase.

He also said that Bitmine is going to bridge TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) with the help of its MAVAN platform which is Bitmine’s proprietary Ethereum staking solution. Tom Lee said at the time of launch Mavan, Bitmine will be the biggest staking operator in the world.

Bitmine’s Share Increase For Acquisitions

Tom Lee earlier had urged shareholders to approve a charter amendment to increase the number of authorized shares from 500 million to 50 billion. The deadline for shareholder votes to approve the amendment was till Jan. 14.

He had said that “There's no organic reason to go to 50 billion shares, but for share splits, we're going to need it in the future and we’re going to need it for future acquisitions. We may acquire another financial institution,” he said, hinting that Bitmine may have plans to buy a digital asset treasury (DAT) in the future.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BMNR trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Shares of Bitmine Immersion technologies have rallied more than 400% over the past 12 months.

