According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Keenan will take on the role of overseeing both the BREIT trust and the global Core+ portfolio.

Blackstone (BX) has reportedly tapped senior executive Katie Keenan to be the new chief executive of its flagship real estate income trust and oversee its Core+ property strategy, filling a key leadership post months after the fatal shooting of former CEO Wesley LePatner.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Keenan will take the helm of the $325 billion property platform’s lower-risk, income-focused investments while running the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, one of the firm’s largest funds catering to individual investors.

